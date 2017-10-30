Supes nip medical marijuana registry in the bud

The El Dorado County Board of Supervisors initiated changes to the county’s outdoor medical marijuana policies Tuesday but opted out of the controversial proposal that would have required those growing marijuana for medicinal purposes to register.
Several speakers spoke against staff’s recommendation for a registry, calling it an undue burden on medical marijuana users and a violation of their 5th Amendment rights as marijuana is still illegal at the federal level.
A registry will do “little to nothing” to prevent illegal grows, said Mitch Fadel with the American Alliance for Medical Cannabis. He also noted that any database could be compromised.
Bobby Eisenberg with Cool Consultations, a medical cannabis center in Cool, said he spoke with many local medical marijuana users and “100 percent will not comply with this request.”
“Registration of patients is a deterrent for compliance,” Eisenberg told the board.
Bullet points in staff’s presentation note a registry:
District 1 Supervisor John Hidahl, after hearing public comment, said he’d like to see the county use incentives to get those growing medical marijuana in compliance with the county ordinance. He received applause when he questioned why the county would consider penalizing someone who follows all the rules but doesn’t register.
“I hate the idea of forcing everybody to register,” Hidahl said.
District 5 Supervisor Sue Novasel and District 4 Supervisor Michael Ranalli, who also sit on the county’s Medical Marijuana Advisory Committee, argued in favor of the registry.
But public concern and the board majority won and the first reading of Code Enforcement ordinance revisions was approved, 3-2, without the registry. Supervisors Hidahl, Shiva Frentzen and Ranalli voting in favor; Novasel and Brian Veerkamp against.
Ranalli said a registry would reduce the burden on law enforcement/code enforcement because staff would know if a complaint comes in whether the grow in question is legal.
It could also cut down on the instances in which one person’s medical marijuana card is used to justify more than one marijuana grow — a problem noted by law enforcement. Sheriff’ John D’Agostini, who told the board he’d prefer a grow ban, said his staff will do “everything we can to work with Code Enforcement and work with the board to make this work.”
“But I don’t like it,” the sheriff added.
What will change? If the board gives its final approval on Nov. 7, the following changes, as outlined in the staff presentation, will be made:
Ensuring compliance with these civil policies will fall on Code Enforcement staff. If violators don’t comply within 72 hours of receiving notice of said violations, they must pay hefty fines and a notice to abate will be issued, giving county staff the ability to remove the plants.
Fines are outlined as:
Leave a Reply