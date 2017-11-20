Threat thwarted at ORHS

Oak Ridge High School Principal Aaron Palm notified parents Thursday that a student has been booked into El Dorado County Juvenile Hall for threatening the safety of the school the day before.

“Upon receiving this information, school resource officers worked in conjunction with Oak Ridge High School and detectives over the course of (Wednesday) night, to ensure the safety of our schools and determine if the threat was credible,” Palm said. “The suspect was identified and interviewed. Several witnesses were also identified and interviewed.”

The suspected student was arrested under Penal Code 422(a)- criminal threats and booked into El Dorado County Juvenile Hall. Due to the suspect’s age, his identification was not provided.

“The El Dorado County Sheriff’s Office, Oak Ridge High School and the El Dorado Union High School District take any threats towards our schools and community seriously. The safety and well-being of our students is our number one priority,” Palm added. “Currently, there are no other known or credible threats to Oak Ridge High School or any other (district) schools.”

As the threat was reported outside of the school day, Oak Ridge High School was not placed in lock down and classes were held as normal on Thursday. A sheriff’s deputy was visibly present in front of the school Thursday morning.

Palm concluded his letter by thanking the El Dorado County Sheriff’s Office for its perseverance as well as the school community for taking active steps to alert law enforcement, adding, “As we hear about unfortunate acts in the news, it is uplifting to know that the safety protocols we have in place in our community functioned exactly as designed to keep our school safe.”

