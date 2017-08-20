Tree removal program helps seniors

PLACERVILLE — The El Dorado County Board of Supervisors recently launched the county’s Tree Removal Grant Program for low-income seniors.

“The tree mortality issues in our county remain very serious. We’re just happy to have this program available to assist private homeowners, especially our seniors with limited income, who have no other means to remove dead or dying trees from threatening damage to their homes,” said District 4 Supervisor Michael Ranalli.

All applicants must be 60 years of age or older, own the property on which they reside and have incomes at or below 60 percent of the county’s area median income. Maximum household income limits for the program are $31,950 for one person; $36,540 for two people; $41,100 for three people; and, $45,660 for four people.

Funding for the program comes from a California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection State Responsibility Area Fire Prevention Fund and Tree Mortality Grant. El Dorado County received approximately $200,000 to help senior citizens remove dead and dying trees that endanger their residences.

Dead and dying trees must be: 1) greater than 10 inches in diameter and 20 feet in height; 2) must be within 300 feet of, and pose a structural threat to, the residence; and 3) must also be reasonably accessible by equipment or machinery.

“The county estimates the funding received from Cal Fire could remove up to 42 trees, hopefully more. For now we’ll be limited to removing about two trees per property” said Creighton Avila, deputy chief administrative officer who submitted the grant application for funding last year.

Qualified homeowners must complete an application packet available from the county that asks for information concerning employment and income sources to establish eligibility for program participation. Completed applications will be accepted on a first-come, first-served basis. The county will dispatch a forester to qualified applicant’s home to determine the number and condition of trees to be removed and the estimated cost associated with removal. Additionally, the county must contract with a removal service through an open-bid process. Based on the application, forester and contractor selection process and weather conditions, trees are expected to be removed beginning next year.

For more information and to receive an application contact the Community Development Services, Housing

Community and Economic Development Program at (530) 621-5159.

4 SHARES Share Tweet