Tri County Job Fair coming to El Dorado Hills

Registration is now open for the Tri County Job Fair. The event will be held from 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 17, at Rolling Hills Christian Church, 800 White Rock Road in El Dorado Hills.

The Tri County Job Fair provides an excellent opportunity for job seekers to meet face-to-face with small and large businesses from multiple industries that are actively recruiting. More than 60 businesses are confirmed for the event, including Gilmore Heating & Air, Marshall Medical

Center, El Dorado County, Placer County, city of Sacramento, Sacramento County, El Dorado County Office of Education, Red Hawk Casino, Amazon, Verizon and PowerSchool.

The event, including parking, is free. Registration is required. To register visit tricountyjobfair.org.

The Tri County Job Fair is an annual regional event that serves the workforce needs of El Dorado, Sacramento and Placer counties. This collaborative event is supported by the following organizations: Golden Sierra Job Training Agency, El Dorado County Connections One – Stop, Sacramento Employment and Training Agency, Sacramento County, Placer County, and the State of California Employment Development Department. The Tri County Job Fair draws job seekers from across the tri-county region to help employers find the skilled workers they need to stay competitive in the global economy.

El Dorado County Connections – One Stop assists El Dorado County residents with job searches, job skills trainings and workshops, resume development, work experience and more. For information about these free job assistance services in El Dorado County call (530) 642-4850 or visit edcgov.us/humanservices.

