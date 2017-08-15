Valley View Charter Montessori opens

Valley View Charter Montessori Principal Paul Stewart catches up with first-graders during lunch on the first day of classes Aug. 9. Village Life photo by Julie Samrick

Children were greeted with fist bumps and smiles last Wednesday morning as Valley View Charter Montessori’s first students started the 2017-18 school year.

Valley View is the newest school in the Buckeye Union School District, though the site was built in 2012 and 75 percent of its staff came from Blue Oak Charter Montessori, including Principal Paul Stewart. The Valley View campus served as the district office as the Blackstone community continued to be built out. School district officials waited year after year for the magic number of students to open the school’s doors. Earlier this year district officials decided to open the campus as Valley View Charter Montessori, a move met with mixed feelings by Blackstone residents.

Yet with each tour and explanation of Valley View’s hybrid Montessori approach — half traditional and half Montessori teaching methods — more children enrolled. Valley View Charter Montessori currently serves 525 students ranging from transitional kindergarten through sixth grade. The school will offer seventh grade in 2018-19 and eighth grade by the 2019-20 school year.

Stewart said approximately 125 students live in Blackstone and another 150 students, out of Blue Oak Charter Montessori’s 750 students, moved with him to the new campus. Another 250 students live in other communities, including Pollock Pines, Folsom, Granite Bay and Sacramento.

Stewart compared the school to the Statue of Liberty. “We don’t have a boundary; it doesn’t matter where you live,” he said. “At our welcome assembly — as I fist-bumped each student coming in — I asked, ‘Where are you from?’ and heard many different answers. We have all sorts of kids. What attracts people is our program.”

While there is currently a waiting list for most grades, any child who lives in Blackstone is given priority registration, Stewart said. “And once you’re in, you’re in,” he added. Students who live in Blackstone have the choice to attend Valley View or William Brooks Elementary. Of last year’s Brooks TK students who live in Blackstone, one parent of a current kindergartner said half those children remained at Brooks and the other half enrolled at Valley View for kindergarten.

Stewart said the emphasis for the school in its inaugural year is community, as they seek to answer, “How do we involve our school community, El Dorado Hills and the larger surrounding community?” Stewart asked.

All students received a new T-shirt on the first day inscribed with “Follow me” and the staff shirts are inscribed with “Follow the Child.”

“We are very student focused,” Stewart said.

By the end of the first week, students had the opportunity to choose their new school’s mascot, and the winner is … The Rattlers.

Stewart explained that the school “goes beyond academics” with a focus on core values, including respect, appreciation, responsibility, trust, citizenship, kindness and caring.

According to the school description, Valley View Charter Montessori and BUSD are dedicated to providing a high-quality Montessori program in a public school setting. A few of the program highlights are that it is tuition free, standards based and teachers hold both Montessori and California teaching credentials. The Montessori program is one that allows children to learn at their own pace, according to their individual needs, the description continues. It is a whole child approach, focusing on the child’s cognitive, social, emotional and physical needs. With an environment that is nurturing and calm and prepared with a wealth of appealing learning activities, the Montessori classroom provides an educational experience designed to bring out the child’s natural sense of wonder. The Montessori classroom is at the same time disciplined and self-directed.

For more information visit cmvv-buckeye-ca.schoolloop.com.

