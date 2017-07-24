Emergency crews tend to an injured boater Sunday afternoon. Photo courtesy of @FolsomLake

Vapor flash at the lake

By From page A1 | July 26, 2017

Five children suffered first- and second-degree burns after a fuel vapor flash on a family boat near Brown’s Ravine at Folsom Lake Sunday afternoon.

The boat’s operator had put fuel in the boat and then started it, possibly igniting fuel vapors, Folsom Lake Marina officials reported. Everyone jumped off the boat. Officials remind boaters to use a ventilation system to dissipate fuel vapors before starting the boat’s engine.

El Dorado Hills firefighters/paramedics responded to the accident. The injured were transported to the hospital for treatment and are expected to recover.

