Volunteer tax aides needed

There are a few openings for Volunteer Tax-Aide counselors for the 2017 tax season to provide free personal income tax assistance in El Dorado County for seniors and low to moderate income residents under the AARP Tax-Aide program.

The program operates Feb. 1 through April 15, 2018. Volunteers are asked to work a minimum of four hours per week. Self-study materials are provided in November. Classroom training on federal and California income taxes and from preparation takes place in January. Computer knowledge is required as all returns are prepared with software provided by the IRS for electronic filing.

The AARP Foundation Tax-Aide is presented in cooperation with the Internal Revenue Service and the State Franchise Tax Board.

Contact Steven Brown, district coordinator for El Dorado County, at [email protected] or (530) 622-5510.

