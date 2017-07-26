Woman reports kidnapping, sexual assault; 2 men arrested

A woman who approached an employee of the Target store in El Dorado Hills late Friday evening told a harrowing story of being kidnapped and assaulted at a Cameron Park motel. Her reported ordeal resulted in the arrest within hours of two men who were taken to the El Dorado County Jail; charges lodged against one include kidnapping and rape while the other was taken into custody on a felony warrant out of Sacramento County.

Booked into the El Dorado County Jail in Placerville were Michael Horn, 32, of Fair Oaks and Ramon Castro, 28, from Sacramento. Castro faces the more serious charges.

The woman, whose age was not reported by the Sheriff’s Office, told the Target employee that she had been kidnapped, held hostage and sexually assaulted, an ordeal she said occurred over a 24-hour period in a room at the Motel 6 at 3444 Coach Lane in Cameron Park.

It was about 7:45 p.m. Friday when she sought help at Target, with the employee there summoning assistance; El Dorado County sheriff’s deputies quickly arrived on scene at the store at 4400 Town Center Blvd.

The woman gave officers a description and the identities of the two suspected assailants and told the investigators that the men were last seen in the Target parking lot. It was unclear from initial sheriff’s reports whether the suspects left the area on foot or in a vehicle and it also was unknown Tuesday at press time how the victim got there from Cameron Park — whether she had been taken there and dropped off or escaped from the men.

Horn was arrested first, at the Casa Ramos restaurant in Town Center and Castro would be picked up in the early morning hours of Saturday, July 22, at an In-N-Out burger restaurant on East Bidwell Avenue in Folsom.

The pair was taken into custody following “an intensive search” by sheriff’s officers, states a Sheriff’s Department press release, with search warrants having been secured earlier. Those efforts, in addition to the woman’s account of what happened to her in the motel room, reportedly established probable cause for the arrests.

In the process of the investigation, which included calling in detectives to help work the case, it was learned that both suspects have outstanding warrants issued by Sacramento County. In fact that is the only charge on which Horn was being held accountable at press time Tuesday, reportedly having been transferred to Sacramento County jurisdiction. Placerville jail records show Horn not in custody there Tuesday, having been released Monday into Sacramento’s hands.

Castro was booked on charges of rape, forced oral copulation, forcible sodomy and for allegedly having a gang affiliation. He also was being held on the felony warrants out of Sacramento; no details on the specifics of those or Horn’s warrant were available Tuesday.

Castro was still in the El Dorado County Jail in Placerville at press time Tuesday, with the bail regarding the current or “on view” charges set at $650,000; he is held regardless, however, on the warrants out of Sacramento.

