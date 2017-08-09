Andrew Burr sets 10-mile world record

Andrew Burr

Andrew Burr’s what-I-did-this summer presentation on his return to school will be … well … world-class to say the least.

The El Dorado Hills’ resident and soon-to-be fifth grader at Sacramento Country Day School covered the miles — none bigger than the 10 he ran — in setting a new world record at the 45th Annual Cazenovia July 4th Footraces held in Casenovia, New York.

Andrew finished the race in a time of 1:09.563, eclipsing the previous world record by more than a minute and a half. His overall average pace was faster than 7 minutes — quicker as he went — and dwindled to the 6:40s range for the last two miles. The course was USA Track and Field certified and Andrew’s time was validated by the Association of Road Racing Statisticians.

“It really felt good (to set the record). Though it’s not a normal feeling (setting a world record) I really enjoyed it,” Andrew said.

A member of the Buffalo Chips Youth Running Team, coached by Linda Frazier, Andrew came in range last August when he finished two minutes off the pace at a Chips-organized 10 miler. Now a year older, stronger and more experienced, Andrew, running in the 19 and under age division, took down the previous world record time by a 10 year-old set in 2006.

“The course was a little hilly but not that hilly. I went out a little fast and in going up a really long hill felt I wasn’t going to make it,” Andrew said. “But the long down hill that came next really helped my attitude.”

Back east to visit his grandparents, Andrew wasn’t able to participate in the Chips’ annual 4th of July 5-mile run but found a substitute race twice as long.

“I was missing that one (Chips’ race) and wanted to find a race that was close (to my grandparents),” Andrew said.

Influenced by his dad Jeremy Burr and his mom Tricia Ross, Andrew won his first kid’s race at age 5 but fell, scraped his knee and shelved the sport for a while — admitting he had shut himself down out of fear.

A year later he ran his first 5K on Thanksgiving day 2012 (Run To Feed The Hungry) and did a handful of other 5Ks at age 6 and 7 before declaring running his hobby at age 8. His interest is now full-blown after joining the Chips.

“My training really stepped up a level at that point and I started getting serious,” said Andrew who capped his first-ever cross-country season last year by placing 13th at the Cross Country nationals in Evansville, Indiana.

Several days before his world-record performance in Cazenovia, Andrew competed in the 3000 and 1500 meter races at the Amateur Athletic Union West Coat National Track and Field Championships in Reno, Nevada, taking first place in the 3,000. With his Buffalo Chips teammates for the 4×800 relay, Andrew and his squad won gold. From Reno, Andrew qualified for the nationals in the 3000, 1500 and 4×800.

Before he returns to school, Andrew hopes to squeeze in running camps in Oregon and back east.

