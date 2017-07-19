EDH 12’s reach Section 4 finals

ROSEVILLE — A day after a second-round setback at the Section 4 Majors All-Star tournament at Roseville’s Richards Field last Saturday, El Dorado Hills bounced back with a 12-3 victory over Arden Park on Sunday.

Five EDH pitchers combined for 9 strikeouts and a 4-hitter. EDH, sparked by Reese Catchings and Blake Jacobs’ early back-to-back home runs and 5 runs to break a fifth-inning tie, bashed out 17 hits. Joe Carroll and Cade Gargani each finished 3-for-4 with 2 RBIs; Catching had 2 hits and 3 RBIs; and Blake Jacobs also had 2 hits and drove in 2.

The El Dorado Hills loss was by a 3-1 score to West Sac. Catchings and Christian Cochran allowed just 3 hits and Jacobs had the lone RBI.

EDH was back in action Monday in a rematch with West Sac, needing to win twice for the banner.

In Friday’s opener, EDH picked up where it left off in the District tournament, pushing across another double-digit tally of runs to pummel District 11’s Tri-City 12-0

Three EDH pitchers combined on the shutout of the overwhelmed Tri-City squad. EDH’s ability to regenerate itself offensively in its big 8-run second inning was devastating.

“That’s the kind of team we have … our demeanor is to play every pitch like it’s the last and everyone feeds off that,” EDH manager Jim Bazor said. “We play a good contact game so it’s big to work the pitch count — the name of the game at this point — and get deep in the other team’s rotation.”

Carroll set the tone with a lead-off home run, taking a 1-2 offering the opposite way and over the left field fence for the early 1-0 advantage. After Catchings sharply singled, Jacobs worked a walk and Matthew Oseguera was hit to load the bases with two out for Cochran whose soft flair found the sun, the tip of the second-baseman’s glove and also the ground for a clutch two-run single and 3-run lead.

El Dorado Hills broke it wide open in its next at bat — sending 12 to the plate and smashing three home runs, including Carroll’s second. He walked to open the inning and after an out, Catchings lofted a high fly home run the Tri-City center fielder was in position to takeaway but didn’t to make it 5-0.

“It felt like a pop-up but it got over … I think he (outfielder) touched it,” said Catchings who also had one, or at the least off the top of the fence, taken away in his next at bat. “I’m giving this win to our pitchers … they struck out 10-of-12 batters and were outstanding.”

Not content, Jacobs singled to right, Jenner Howard doubled and runs came in on a wild pitch and Quintin Reynolds’ groundout to the right side. Again EDH reconstituted itself as Jackson Westbrook singled and Gargani went the other way with a 2-run home run. Carson Nichols kept the line moving by walking to bring up Carroll who ripped a 2-run shot way beyond the buildings sitting behind the fence in right.

“I knew it was out when I hit it .. it was a low pitch and I golfed it out,” Carroll said. “It was definitely a team win … everyone hit today and we’ll take it one game at a time.”

Bryce Bazor drove in EDH’s last run in the third inning.

Dylan Warren started for EDH and pitched the first two innings. Howard and Cochran each threw one. Warren gave up a lead-off double and worked out of a first and third, one out, jam in the first.

“I was nervous (to start) and not hitting the corners,” Warren said. “I asked my catcher (Catchings) to set up inside and that helped. I’m happy with this win … our hitters smashed the ball and pitchers hit the zone.”

