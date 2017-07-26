El Dorado Hills LL gives up early lead in 2nd round NorCal setback

ALAMEDA — The El Dorado Hills All-Stars fell behind early and couldn’t come back in a 11-6 loss to Canyon Creek on Sunday evening.

Despite the loss, El Dorado Hills did collect nine hits in the high-scoring affair, and stayed alive in the double-elimination Northern California Divisional Tournament. The All-Stars were relegated to the loser’s bracket where they faced River Park of Fresno last Monday.

Canyon Creek captured the lead in the first inning on a two-out homer to take the 3-0 advantage. They added another six runs in the third to take a 9-0 lead that proved too much for El Dorado Hills to overcome.

“We just gave up too many errors and left too many of our guys on base,” said Head coach Jim Bazor. “We will make adjustments and get after it tonight. There no quit on this team. I can’t wait to see how the boys respond today. We are far from done. Stay tuned.”

The All-Stars scored three runs in the bottom of the third on Joe Carroll’s homer and a single by Carson Nichols. El Dorado Hills added two more runs in the fifth on RBI singles by Carroll and Matt Oseguera.

Carroll finished the game going 2-for-3, with three RBIs and one run scored, and Dylan Warren was 2-for-2 with two runs scored. Reese Catchings, Blake Jacobs and Oseguera each had one hit and one RBI on the evening.

The All-Stars used four pitchers against Canyon Creek, surrendering 10 hits, four walks and recording nine strikeouts.

EDH 7, Willow Glen 1

ALAMEDA — Reese Catching threw a two-hitter for El Dorado Hills 12s as the All-Stars advanced to the second round of the Northern California Divisional Tournament after their 7-1 victory over Willow Glen Saturday evening.

Catchings gave up one run, one walk and struck out 13 on 88 pitches — 59 for strikes — on his way to a complete game victory over the District 12 champs from San Jose.

He began the game striking out eight straight batters, until a groundout to first base ended his streak.

“One outing after another he just continues to keep winning, pounding the zone and making people hit his pitch,” said El Dorado Hills All-Star coach Jim Bazor. “He went right through their line up first time through. He gave up one or two hits, but everything he was throwing was right where he wanted to put it. It was a fun performance to watch.”

Not until the bottom of the fourth did Catchings face his only threat when Willow Glen pushed across its only run. Catchings needed eight pitches to strike out the last two batters to minimize the damage.

Joe Carroll was 3-for-3 with two RBIs to lead El Dorado Hills from the plate. Cade Gargani went 2-for-4 with one RBI and scored one run. Christian Cochran was 2-for-3 with one RBI, and Blake Jacobs added an RBI. Catchings was 1-for-3 and scored one run in support of his own cause.

The game was scoreless heading into the top of the fourth inning, as Carroll led off with a hard ground ball to right field, and advanced to third on Catchings’ double. Jacobs grounded out to drive in Carroll, giving the All-Stars a 1-0 lead. Jackson Westbrook pinch hit for Nikolas Salcido, battling Willow Glen’s starting pitcher on an 11-pitch at bat that included eight foul balls. During the at bat, a wild pitch allowed Catchings to score from third.

With one out in the fifth, Quintin Reynolds and Gargani singled, and Carroll tripled to drive them both in for a 4-1 El Dorado Hills lead. The All-Stars added another run in the inning when Carroll came home on a wild pitch.

Salcido and Jenner Howard walked to start the sixth. Both scored on singles by Cochran and Gargani, putting the game out of reach for Willow Glen at 7-1 heading into the bottom of the sixth.

Catchings returned to the mound for the final inning of his outing. He walked the lead-off batter, then looked to his defense to close out the game as Bryce Bazor snared a line drive and gunned to Jacobs for the double play.

Fittingly, Catchings struck out the final Willow Glen of the game, sending El Dorado Hills to its matchup against Canyon Creek.

