Heinz-sight: You’re back!

Hard to believe school’s back in session this week.

Hope everyone’s ready to go both in the classroom and with fall sports. Seems like just yesterday the last strands of the 2017 spring prep season were ending for the 2016-17 school year. It won’t be long until the football season kicks off and fall sports — girl’s golf, girl’s tennis, girl’s volleyball, water polo, cross-country and football — are in full swing.

This school year is the last one for the league’s current alignment of teams. Beginning with the fall 2018 school year and lasting through 2020, the Sac Joaquin section will implement its agreed-upon/ratified realignment plan that by the looks of it has 4-of-our-5 schools staying put but gaining at least one new neighbor and our fifth, Ponderosa, acquire multiple new neighbors while changing leagues/divisions.

Should be pretty exciting times ahead.

Beginning this fall, we welcome two new varsity football coaches as Justin Reber takes over at El Dorado and Chic Bist grabs the reins at Union Mine — both vying for Sierra Valley Conference supremacy.

Expect to see some competitive girl’s volleyball, tennis, water polo and golf action this fall. Though key athletes in all three moved on, others step in to fill the voids and carry on the program’s numerous successes.

Not to be overlooked is cross-country and its competitive nature.

This upcoming school year will be the second winter season for soccer in the section. Based upon what I could tell, the inaugural season with its bitter cold or rainy conditions wasn’t well-received. Kudos to fans/players/coaches though … even the referees … for dealing with the harsh elements.

Speaking of the weather, this summer was brutal as stifling, hot temperatures engulfed everything. Both El Dorado and the Ponderosa high school baseball teams had to grind through it; the Cougars played well from start to finish while the Bruins, after a slow start, finished strong and were one bad inning away from seeing El Dorado in the finals of the Cougar-hosted Fourth of July Tournament.

Another strong showing for District 54 Little League All-Stars at the Majors level as the El Dorado Hills 12s won the District and Section tourneys before getting stopped in the NorCals in Fresno.

Each summer I wonder if I’m watching the group that wins Oak Ridge its first section baseball title.

The racing at Speedway has been excellent this summer and will continue into the fall with points racing and special events. Nothing like a warm Saturday night at the race track. Try the tri-tip sandwich.

Looking ahead, the Trojans open the 2017 football season Aug. 25 with a home game against Vista del Lago. Their Sierra Foothill League opener is at Woodcreek Sept. 29. The regular season closes Nov. 3 with Oak Ridge hosting Folsom.

That’s it. Have a great year in and out of the classroom.

Let’s get this started!

