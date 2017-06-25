Intra-league matchup for semis

GRANITE BAY — Reece Catchings’ one-out, 2-run home run in the bottom of the sixth inning gave the El Dorado Hills Indians the 7-6 walk-off victory over the El Dorado Hills Marlins at Feist Park in Tuesday’s tight semifinals of the District 54 Tournament of Champions.

Logan Fontana was aboard when Catchings connected on his fifth round tripper of the tournament, a no-doubter to left field.

“That was the greatest home run of my life,” said Catchings who hit three home runs the day before. “It felt good off the bat and as soon as I hit it I knew it was going over.”

The Marlins, within two outs of victory, took the lead in the top half of their sixth when Kailer Young doubled, eventually scoring on JD Pearce’s sacrifice fly before Joe Carroll singled in Rylan Bush.

An inning earlier, Aden Quan’s RBI single plated Ethan Lepore as the Indians broke a 4-4 score to push ahead 5-4.

The Indians opened the scoring with two runs in the bottom of the first inning after two were away. Catchings singled, Matt Oseguera walked, Lepore’s ground-rule double brought in Catchings and Brock Fowler singled in Oseguera.

Oseguera started on the mound for the Indians opposite Pearce and departed with one down in the sixth. Both Marlin runs that inning were charged to him though the lead run was unearned.

“I just tried to throw strikes and not let the team down,” Oseguera said.

The Marlins pulled even in the third to knot the game at 2-2. Kaden Koschik hit a home run to lead off, Pearce singled, Carroll reached on an error and John Steel’s RBI groundout evened the score.

In the third, Catchings and Lepore both went deep to put the Indians back on top but the Marlins tied it in the fifth as Pearce doubled and and Carroll hit a home run just right of center field.

Young pitched in relief of Pearce. In the sixth, he struck out the first batter but walked Logan Fontana ahead of Catchings who delivered the win.

