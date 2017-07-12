EL DORADO HILLS — El Dorado Hills scored 15 runs on five home runs in the first inning against Folsom American to take the District 54 Majors Tournament championship in a mercy-ruled 19-4 victory Saturday morning at Jeff Mitchell Field.

Reese Catchings led the team from the plate and the mound, hitting two homers and pitching two shutout innings. He batted 3-for-4 and scored three times, while pitching five strikeouts, two walks and just one hit.

“I felt good and it was really fun,” Catchings said. “Coach was telling me to be true to myself, pitch the way I always do, hit the way I always do and just do what I love doing — playing baseball.”

El Dorado Hills finished with a total of six homers and 18 hits while only striking out three times against a fatigued Folsom American, who played games in three straight days, including a semi-final match against Woodcreek the night before.

“I think they were just exhausted, because they played yesterday against one of the better teams, and they had no pitchers to pitch,” Catchings said. “We were expecting to hit a lot of home runs because we’re a long-ball team, but mostly I just go for line drives and it ends up getting out of the ballpark.”

Joe Carroll and Dylan Warren each hit a home run and collected four RBIs. Nikolas Salcido and Cade Gargani also hit round trippers for El Dorado. Carson Nichols, Bryce Bazor and Christian Cochran each scored twice from the bottom of the order.

“They played Thursday, Friday and now today (Saturday) so they lost all of their pitching,” Carroll said. “We want to score runs in the first inning, but we just didn’t expect that many.”

Carroll led off the game with a walk. Warren and Catchings swung at the first offerings to drive it into the trees beyond the outfield fence for a quick 3-0 lead. Blade Jacobs and Jenner Howard walked and scored on a combination of wild pitches and passed balls. Nichols singled, Bazor walked and Cochran was hit by a pitch to load the bases, setting the stage for Carroll’s slam homer and a 9-0 lead.

“The kids sensed they didn’t have their one and two guy today and knew they could be real aggressive in the box, so that really helped a lot,” said head coach Jim Bazor. “We’ve got speed that we can mix with the power, so as an overall team this is a very good group with very few holes in it.”

Jacobs continued the attack in the first as he doubled to drive in Warren and Catchings. Salcido came in for Howard and promptly homered in two more runs for a 13-0 advantage. Nichols singled, for the second time in the inning, and came home on Gargani’s home run.

“We let loose in that first inning, because we were all ready to hit,” Warren said. “Coach told us, just hit the ball. We wanted to make it easy for our pitchers, so we wanted to get ahead early.”

El Dorado added two more runs in the second and third innings. Catchings hit his second homer to lead off, Jacobs singled, advanced to third on a wild pitch and scored from third on Matthew Oseguera’s sacrifice fly for a 17-0 lead. Bazor singled to lead off the third, Cochran was hit by a pitch and Carroll hit a bunt single to load the bases. Warren singled to drive in Bazor and Cochran for a 19-0 score.

“Like I tell the boys, we go in one game at a time and as long as we give everything we got for those six innings, every pitch and every at bat, we’ll be able to go to sleep at night and know we’ve given our best effort,” said Coach Bazor. “This is a great group of kids, and I’m curious to see how far it’s going to go. I have full trust in all 13 boys, and it makes it easy for me knowing each kid is going to contribute.”

The win advanced EDH to the Section 4 Tournament at Roseville High Friday.

