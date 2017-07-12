“Like I tell the boys, we go in one game at a time and as long as we give everything we got for those six innings, every pitch and every at bat, we’ll be able to go to sleep at night and know we’ve given our best effort,” said Coach Bazor. “This is a great group of kids, and I’m curious to see how far it’s going to go. I have full trust in all 13 boys, and it makes it easy for me knowing each kid is going to contribute.”