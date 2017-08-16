Sports

Meet the Trojans

By From page A4 | August 16, 2017

ORHS Varsity football player #6 Devin Kemp takes a selfie with the crowd when he is introduced at the Meet the Trojans event last Saturday afternoon. Photo by Laurie Edwards.

Before a large turnout, the annual Meet the Trojans celebration took place Saturday at El Dorado Hills Town Center featuring introductions of the Oak Ridge High and Junior Trojan football teams as well as performances by the Trojan dance and Oak Ridge and Junior Trojan cheer teams.

Village Life Staff

