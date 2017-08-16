ORHS Varsity football player #6 Devin Kemp takes a selfie with the crowd when he is introduced at the Meet the Trojans event last Saturday afternoon. Photo by Laurie Edwards.
Before a large turnout, the annual Meet the Trojans celebration took place Saturday at El Dorado Hills Town Center featuring introductions of the Oak Ridge High and Junior Trojan football teams as well as performances by the Trojan dance and Oak Ridge and Junior Trojan cheer teams.
-
-
The Oak Ridge Dance Team greets the crowd at Town Center in El Dorado Hills on Saturday afternoon. Photo by Laurie Edwards.
-
-
Junior Trojans rally at the Meet the Trojans event at Town Center in El Dorado Hills on Saturday afternoon. Photo by Laurie Edwards.
-
-
It was packed for the Meet the Trojans event at Town Center in El Dorado Hills on August 12. Photo by Laurie Edwards.
-
-
ORHS Varsity football player #6 Devin Kemp takes a selfie with the crowd when he is introduced at the Meet the Trojans event last Saturday afternoon. Photo by Laurie Edwards.
-
-
ORHS Varsity football player #34 Nate Otto spots #19 Justin Poerio doing a black flip as Justin is introduced to the crowd as teammates look on at the Meet The Trojans event at Town Center on August 12. Photo by Laurie Edwards.
-
-
Junior Tojans have their picture taken with ORHS varsity cheerleader Payton Valencia. Photo by Laurie Edwards.
Leave a Reply