Scoreboard: July 12, 2017

Baseball

Little League All-Stars

EDH 12s 11, Folsom AM 6 — Joe Carroll hit two home runs and relief pitchers Dylan Warren pitched two and two-thirds innings of shutout ball as the El Dorado Hills Majors advanced to the championship game with an 11-6 victory over Folsom American Thursday evening at Jeff Mitchell field.

El Dorado Hills rallied with a four-run third inning, ignited by Carroll’s two-run four-bagger. Carroll’s grand slam homer highlighted the sixth as El Dorado padded their lead with five runs in the inning.

“I don’t know what I did,” said Carroll. “I just made contact and it went over the fence. I was just trying to get a base hit, that’s it. Sometimes you get under one and it goes over the fence.”

Carroll finished the game with six RBIs while going 3-for-4. Reese Catchings, Blake Jacobs and Jenner Howard were all 1-for-3 and score one run a piece. Warren struck out six batters, in middle relief on the evening, while only walking one.

“Joe has been hot this whole tournament,” said head coach Jim Bazor. “He’s been the little silent kid. Your typical 11-year-old kid.”

In the third, Carroll hit his first home run, driving in Jackson Westbrook who singled to lead off the inning. Jacobs walked and advanced to second on a wild pitch, then scored on Quinton Reynold’s RBI double. Reynolds later scored on a pair of wild pitches.

With one out in the sixth Howard singled, Bryce Bazor walked and Westbrook was hit by a pitch to load the bases. Carroll cleared the bases with his grand slam shot deep into the trees over the right field fence.

“We’ve been doing winter training and running programs, and the kids really bought into it,” said coach Bazor. “Some of their growth and strength has been amazing to watch over the last six months. We really are into setting goals for ourselves, so this is our first step in our goal-making journey.”

To cap the scoring for El Dorado, Catchings singled with two outs in the six, advanced on a couple of wild pitches and scored on a single by Jacobs

EDH 11s 1, Ponderosa 6 — Ponderosa’s Ian Holt pitched a 4-hitter and struck out four to oust El Dorado Hills from the District 54 Little League 11s All-Star Tournament Friday at Mann Park in Folsom.

Ponderosa jumped on EDH for four first-inning runs. After Aidan Arnett was hit to open, two, two-out errors kept the inning that saw Mark Gebhardt single and Kaleb Poulin double in two runs alive.

Holt aided his own cause when he and Sam Beezley went back-to-back with solo home runs over the centerfield in the fifth.

Holt’s one stress inning came in the fifth when EDH’s Ryan Throckmorton and Brock Fowler led off with singles and Wyatt Armstrong walked. Throckmorton did score but Ponderosa executed a first-and-third steal situation to grab a big out.

Holt retired 11 batters at one point and the final five. Thursday, Ponderosa eliminated Hangtown by a 20-0 score.

Rec swimming

Taz high point earners

Girls 6&U: Annie DeLeon, 6, 10 pts; Addie Geddes, 6, 3 pts.

Boys 6&U: Jack Anderson, 6, 8 pts; Lucas Linsley, 6, 1 pt; James Stowe, 6, 1 pt.

Girls 7/8: Isabella Bedgood, 8, 6 pts; Loti Boucher, 8, 4 pts; Stella Schulze, 7, 1 pt; Taylor Stine, 8, 13 pts; Rylee Stover, 8, 2 pts; Sophia Torres, 8, 4 pts.

Boys 7/8: Beau Barry, 7, 10 pts; Gavin Benson, 8, 1 pt; Bryce Edwards, 8, 1 pt; Conrad Lippsmeyer, 8, 4 pts; Julian Norman, 8, 10 pts; Finley Stafford, 8, 1 pt.

Girls 9/10: Nola Boucher, 10, 5 pts; Sydney Bui, 10, 1 pt; Madelyn Closson, 10, 13 pts; Jordan DeLeon, 9, 1 pt; Bree Divird, 9, 3 pts; Fiona Gordan, 10, 1 pt; Kennedi Kernazitskas, 9, 13 pts; Madison Lowrey, 10, 1 pt; Lauren Mitchelmore, 9, 3 pts; Senya Niednagel, 10, 3 pts.

Boys 9/10: Jackson Molloy, 10, 7 pts; Gavin Neal, 10, 7 pts; Lucas Roth, 10, 11 pts; Quinn Sammon, 10, 7 pts.

Girls 11/12: Brigitte Pollet, 12, 1 pt; Brooke Rapoport, 12, 8 pts; Alex Thompson, 12, 5 pts; Samantha Torres, 12, 8 pts; Lizzie Young, 11, 7 pts.

Boys 11/12: Keegan Barry, 12, 4 pts; Grant Griffin, 11, 1 pt; Cole McNulty, 11, 1 pt; Joe Pellicci, 12, 3 pts; Nathan Roth, 12, 6 pts; Tony Wang, 12, 1 pt.

Girls 13/14: Mackenzie Buehler, 14, 11 points; Jadyn Laing, 13, 14 pts; Anika Niednagel, 13, 1 pt; Maya Philipp, 14, 2 pt; Alex Young, 13, 4 pts.

Boys 13/14: James Gezi, 14, 1 pt; Colin Ritchie, 13, 9 pts; Will Samrick, 14, 2 pts; Ethan Taylor, 14, 7 pts; Colby Watts, 14, 13 pts.

Girls 15-18: Merry Chen, 15, 3 pts; Devon Laing, 15, 3 pts; Ellen Smolarski, 17, 8 pts; Lauren Tilley, 16, 11 pts.

Boys 15-18: Ethan Abraham, 16, 1 pt; Gaurav Addagatla, 18, 3 pts; Raghubir Chimni, 15, 9 pts; Jack Davidson, 18, 6 pts; Leon Kassianenko, 17, 5 pts; Kevin Taylor, 17, 7 pts; Ryan Thoms, 18, 5 pts; Cole Tilley, 18, 8 pts.

