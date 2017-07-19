Storm baseball sends 2 teams to Super Regionals

The Storm 10s opened up the PONY Northeast Regional All Star tournament in Vacaville over the July 4th weekend, taking care of business with an 11-1 victory over the Rodeo All-Stars and a 15-8 win over Bel Passi All-Stars. They lost a close 5-4 game against Vacaville but bounced back to defeat Rocklin Black the next morning to earn a chance to play for the championship.

In another close game with Vacaville, the Storm 10s came up short 5-3. The 10s led 3-1 going into the top of the sixth inning but Vacaville strung several hits together to pull out the win. Though runner-up, the 10s still qualified to compete in the PONY Super Regionals held in Ceres July 20th-23. The top eight PONY teams that have qualified from Northern California will be playing for a spot in the West Zone Championships hosted in Los Alamitos with only the winner advancing.

The Storm 12’s took care of business in their first two games of the PONY East Bay Regional tournament in Modesto with two solid wins over Rodeo (14-3) and El Cerrito (10-2). They then took on a very talented and determined Ceres Blaze squad in the winner’s bracket. The 12s fell behind early, kept battling and action was back-and-forth before the 12s tied it late and won it in the eighth inning.

Facing the Blaze again in the championship, the bats were hot for an exciting 14-9 win. Next, the 12s traveled to Monterey for the Super Regional tournament (top 8 teams in Northern California) to open against Pacific Grove.

In their 9 years of existence, the Sierra Valley Storm program has already collected numerous All-Star titles and one World Series US title. This year, the Storm 12U Bronco and 10U Mustang teams started by each taking home North Section Championship banners. The Storm 12s opened in Rocklin with four solid wins. Defense and pitching was near flawless and batting was solid up and down the line up.

The Storm 10′ also opened up in Rocklin going 2-1. They fought back and finished up in Loomis as champions. Three back-to-back games of strong pitching, hitting and a stepped-up defense when it mattered the most.

