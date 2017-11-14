Oak Ridge High School athletes are all smiles after signing their letters of intent to continue their sports careers in college. Courtesy photo

Signing Day

By From page A3 | November 15, 2017

Congratulations to these Oak Ridge High School athletes who committed to playing their sports in college: Elena Denner (cross country/track), Notre Dame; Kassidy DeLapp (basketball), Oklahoma State; Marie Olson (basketball), Southern Methodist University; Cameron Allie (baseball), Santa Clara University; Caleigh Clark (golf), California State University, Los Angeles; Madison Shields (volleyball), Pepperdine University; Maddie LaMont (volleyball), Brandeis University; Grace Wegman (volleyball), Adelphi University; Tate Duane (volleyball), Point Loma Nazarene University; Emily Gillingham (volleyball), Azusa Pacific University; Brianne Gross (lacrosse), Vanderbilt; Kelley Renner (softball), UC San Diego; and Maddy Denner (cross country/track), University of Michigan. The students signed their letters of intent last week.

