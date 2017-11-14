Signing Day

Oak Ridge High School athletes are all smiles after signing their letters of intent to continue their sports careers in college. Courtesy photo

Congratulations to these Oak Ridge High School athletes who committed to playing their sports in college: Elena Denner (cross country/track), Notre Dame; Kassidy DeLapp (basketball), Oklahoma State; Marie Olson (basketball), Southern Methodist University; Cameron Allie (baseball), Santa Clara University; Caleigh Clark (golf), California State University, Los Angeles; Madison Shields (volleyball), Pepperdine University; Maddie LaMont (volleyball), Brandeis University; Grace Wegman (volleyball), Adelphi University; Tate Duane (volleyball), Point Loma Nazarene University; Emily Gillingham (volleyball), Azusa Pacific University; Brianne Gross (lacrosse), Vanderbilt; Kelley Renner (softball), UC San Diego; and Maddy Denner (cross country/track), University of Michigan. The students signed their letters of intent last week.