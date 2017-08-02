SSL Champs: Taz take 2nd

ROCKLIN — A strong effort by the El Dorado Hills Taz at last weekend’s two-day Suburban Swim League Championships at Sierra College resulted in a solid second-place showing for the swimmers.

Taz coaches felt second place was realistic. The EDH squad, seeded third, knew undefeated Park Terrace (1,289.5 points) was a challenge but were confident of outperforming 2nd-seed Broadstone and did 1,196-1,094. Rounding out the top 5, Granite Bay was fourth and Loomis Basin fifth.

After Saturday’s IM finals, EDH was tied with Park Terrace with 126 points while PT had 80.

“We were off to a great start with many of our swimmers dropping significant amounts of time off of their personal bests … the coaches and I were pumped,” Taz coach Jenn Soto said. “Saturday was starting off with a bang and we were excited for finals and relays.”

At the conclusion of Saturday, EDH had PT in its sights.

“Again, our team had an incredible day shaving time off left and right. At the end of the day on Saturday we were in 2nd place behind by 120 points. Our goal going into Sunday was to get as close as we could to the Penguins,” Soto said.

Taz swimmers won 10 individual races and 7 relays, led by state prep champion Leon Kassianenko who touched first in the 100 meter IM, freestyle, backstroke and breaststroke races, was on two relay team victories and was second in the butterfly — clearly EDH’s top point earner.

Quinne Salmon (9-10s), Raghubir Chimni )15-16) and Jordan Phen (15-16) also picked up individual wins for the boys.

On the girl’s side, Beatrice Worbets (6 and under), Kennedi Kernazitskas (9-10s) and Mackenzie Buehler (13-14) posted individual wins.

“After the final scores came out we were beyond proud of our 2nd place trophy. Our swimmers showed up to race and race hard. The coaches and I are proud of our team and couldn’t be happier at the result from an amazing weekend,” Soto said.

Next up for Taz qualifiers is this weekend’s Meet of Champions at the Roseville Aquatics Center.

See EDH’s top finishers from the finals in today’s Roundup.

4 SHARES Share Tweet