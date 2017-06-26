Taz dunk otters

Swimmer coach Sophia Costamagna, 16, gives moral support and tips before a young Taz swimmer takes the plunge. Photo by Eric Boucher

The El Dorado Hills Tasmanian Devils swim team traveled to the Folsom Aquatic Center Saturday to handily beat the Folsom Sea Otters, scoring 588 to 198, which brings Taz’ dual meet record this season to 4-1.

“The coaches and I went into this meet setting most of our swimmers in their stronger events to prepare for Champs,” head coach Jenn Soto said. “Meets are where we evaluate what we have missed in practice. This was a great meet for us, with more personal bests for many swimmers. Some dropped 5 to 8 seconds off their best times, which is pretty impressive.”

Several swimmers earned 15 points for the team, the highest possible during any one meet, including Mackenzie Buehler, 14, Gabi Costamagna, 18, Gabriel Hudgens, 10, Kennedi Kernazitskas, 9, and Taylor Stine, 8.

Our swimmers are looking stronger and stronger each week,” Soto continued. There are two more dual meets before the Meet of Champions, where all teams in the Suburban Swim League come together to compete the weekend of July 21-23.

“Our Champs theme this year is Pirates Quest for Gold, which we are all excited about,” Soto added.

The Taz swim team will break for the Fourth of July weekend. They will host the Sierra Sharks Swim Team from Cameron Park on July 8.

For more information visit edhtaz.org.

Taz Saturday individual point earners are:

Girls 6&U: Annie DeLeon, 6, 6 pts; Beatrice Worbets, 6, 8 pts.

Boys 6&U: Jack Anderson, 6, 8 pts; Magnum Lippsmeyer, 6, 4 pts.

Girls 7/8: Sophia Barbato, 8, 6 pts; Taylor Howard Cooper, 8, 5 pts; Stella Schulze, 7, 5 pts; Elle Sena, 8, 1 pt; Taylor Stine, 8, 15 pts; Hailey Sutton, 8, 3 pts.

Boys 7/8: Nathan Anzelc, 7, 4 pts; Beau Barry, 7, 13 pts; Bryce Edwards, 8, 1 pt; Conrad Lippsmeyer, 8, 11 pts; Julian Norman, 8, 8 pts; Finley Stafford, 8, 7 pts.

Girls 9/10: Sydney Bui, 10, 1 pt; Madelyn Closson, 10, 11 pts; Bree Divird, 9, 3 pts; Fiona Gordan, 10, 2 pts.; Kennedi Kernazitskas, 9, 15 pts.; Lauren Mitchelmore, 9, 4 pts; Senya Niednagel, 10, 4 pts.

Boys 9/10: Gabriel Hudgens, 10, 15 pts; Joaquin Hudgens, 9, 6 points; Sean Kirkpatrick, 9, 3 pts; Tucker Laing, 10, 1 pt; Rocco Martino, 9, 1 pt; Zachary Norman, 10, 1 pt; Logan Powell, 10, 3 pts; Lucas Roth, 10, 13 pts.

Girls 11/12: Brooke Davidson, 12, 13 pts; Brielle Janas, 11, 2 pts; Faith Janssen, 12, 6 pts; Brigitte Pollet, 12, 3 pts; Brooke Rapoport, 12, 11 pts; Halle Schwam, 12, 1 pt; Alex Thompson, 12, 13 pts.

Boys 11/12: Joe Pellicci, 12, 1 pt; Ayden Quinones, 12, 11pts; Nathan Roth, 12, 4 pts; Jake Simkin, 11, 1 pt; Tony Wang, 12, 7 pts.

Girls 13/14: Mackenzie Buehler, 14, 15 points; Jadyn Laing, 13, 11 pts; Anika Niednagel, 13, 3 pts; Maya Philipp, 14, 1 pt; Kelly Simkin, 13, 3 pts; Jessica Weisser, 14, 4 pts; Alex Young, 13, 4 pts.

Boys 13/14: James Gezi, 14, 5 pts; Ian Koopman, 14, 11 pts; Ethan Taylor, 14, 13 pts.

Girls 15-18: Gabi Costamagna, 18, 15 pts; Abbie Curtis, 15, 1 pt; Vina Lacerna, 15, 2 pts; Devon Laing, 15, 5 pts; Analise Mulert, 16, 9 pts; Ellen Smolarski, 17, 13 pts; Courtney Watts, 18, 1 pt.

Boys 15-18: Ethan Abraham, 16, 3 pts; Nima Afshar, 18, 1 pt; Forrest Burton, 16, 3 pts; Raghubir Chimni, 15, 3 pts; Leon Kassianenko, 17, 8 pts; Dominc Liongson, 15, 4 pts; Tyler Perry, 16, 5 pts; Jordan Phen, 16, 6 pts; Kevin Taylor, 17, 9 pts; Ryan Thoms, 18, 5 pts; Cole Tilley, 18, 7 pts.

