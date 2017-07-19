Taz swim falls to Penguins

The El Dorado Hills Tasmanian Devils swim team traveled to Sacramento Saturday to take on the Park Terrace Penguins, falling 477-312 to drop the Taz’ dual meet season record to 5-2.

“Park Terrace has always been a tough meet for us,” said head coach Jenn Soto. “It was an away meet in 100-plus degree heat and we had less than half our team, which was unfortunate. We are extremely proud of our swimmers and had a lot of fast races with multiple seconds dropped, a direct result of the hard work in practices.”

This weekend the team will complete the regular season with the Meet of Champions, or Champs, when all teams in the Suburban Swim League compete in a three-day swim meet at Sierra College in Rocklin. “It’s crazy that the season is coming to an end,” Soto added. “We are very proud of all of our swimmers and can’t wait to see what they bring to Champs.”

For more information visit edhtaz.org. Listed are Taz individual point earners.

Girls 6&U: Annie DeLeon, 6, 10 pts.

Boys 6&U: Jack Anderson, 6, 5 pts; Magnum Lippsmeyer, 6, 6 pts.

Girls 7/8: Isabella Bedgood, 8, 2 pts; Loti Boucher, 8, 8 pts; Taylor Stine, 8, 15 pts; Rylee Stover, 8, 1 pt; Sophia Torres, 8, 3 pts.

Boys 7/8: Beau Barry, 7, 13 pts; Julian Norman, 8, 2 pts.

Girls 9/10: Nola Boucher, 10, 1 pt; Madelyn Closson, 10, 9 pts; Jordan DeLeon, 9, 1 pt; Fiona Gordan, 10, 3 pts; Kennedi Kernazitskas, 9, 15 pts; Ella Vlautin, 10, 1 pt.

Boys 9/10: Gabriel Hudgens, 10, 8 pts; Jackson Molloy, 10, 7 pts; Gavin Neal, 10, 1 pt; Quinn Sammon, 10, 2 pts.

Girls 11/12: Brooke Davidson, 12, 3 pts; Brooke Rapoport, 12, 5 pts; Samantha Torres, 12, 1 pt; Sofia Valencia, 12, 4 pts.

Boys 11/12: Keegan Barry, 12, 4 pts; Joe Pellicci, 12, 4 pts; Ayden Quinones, 12, 4 pts; Tony Wang, 12, 5 pts.

Girls 13/14: Jadyn Laing, 13, 13 pts; Maya Philipp, 14, 3 pts; Kelly Simkin, 13, 3 pts; Alex Young, 13, 5 pts.

Boys 13/14: Ben Mehl, 13, 3 pts; Ethan Taylor, 14, 3 pts.

Girls 15-18: Gabi Costamagna, 18, 6 pts; Sophia Costamagna, 16, 1 pt; Devon Laing, 15, 3 pts; Ellen Smolarski, 17, 4 pts.

Boys 15-18: Ethan Abraham, 16, 1 pt; Gaurav Addagatla, 18, 3 pts; Nima Afshar, 18, 3 pts; Jack Davidson, 18, 1 pt; Leon Kassianenko, 17, 13 pts; Kevin Taylor, 17, 15 pts; Ryan Thoms, 18, 3 pts; Cole Tilley, 18, 1 pt.

