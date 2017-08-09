Taz swimmers show well at Meet of Champions

EDH head coach Jenn Soto, seated, and Taz swimmers plan the team's next move at an earlier meet. Photo by Eric Boucher

ROSEVILLE — The El Dorado Hills Tasmanian Devils took 22 swimmers to the Meet of Champions at the Roseville Aquatic Center.

“This meet is prestigious to be invited to as its the fastest recreational swimmers in the Northern California area,” said Coach Jenn Soto. “The coaches and I were excited to have a group of kids that wanted to swim one more meet.”

Gabriel Hudgens placed within the top 10 in three of his events: a fourth place finish in the 100-yard Individual Medley, ninth place in 25-yard backstroke and sixth in 50-yard freestyle.

Brooke Rapoport in the girls 11-12s, was ninth in 50-yard freestyle and seventh place in the 50-yard butterfly.

Beau Barry in his down year of his age group (meaning he is 7 in the 7-8 age group) and was sixth in the 25-yard backstroke, fourth in the 50-yard freestyle and seventh in the 25-yard butterfly.

“We had 60-plus qualify, but its tough on families to do two long back-to-back weekends of swim meets,” Soto said. “We had many swimmers make the Top 16 which is very impressive, and a few swimmers had an exceptional weekend. I can’t be more proud of our swimmers this season. It was 100-plus degrees the last two weekends for the meets, that is tough on kids and yet they still swam their hearts out and were smiling at the end which is what it is all about.”

Other participants included:

Kennedy Kernazitkas, 9/10, girl; Jack Anderson, 6U, boy; Chloe Barry, 6U, girl; Annie DeLeon, 6U, girl; Beatrice Worbets, 6U, girl; Isabella Bedgood, 7/8, girl; Loti Boucher, 7/8, girl; Rylee Stover, 7/8, girl; Nola Boucher, 9/10, girl; Merry Chen, 13/14, girl; Fiona Gordon, 9/10, girl; Dominic Liongson, 15/18, boy; Conrad Lippsmeyer, 7/8, boy; Magnum Lippsmeyer, 6U, boy; Julian Norman, 7/8, boy; Quinn Sammon, 9/10, boy; Kelly Simkin, 13/14, girl; Rylee Stover, 7/8, girl; Alex Thompson, 11/12, girl; Tony Wang, 11/12, boy.

