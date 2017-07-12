Taz swimmers sink Sharks in last home dual meet

Taylor Stine, 8, earned 13 points for her team Saturday, earning first place finishes for nearly every race she swam. Photo by Eric Boucher

The El Dorado Hills Tasmanian Devils defeated the Sierra Sharks 503-276 in their last home meet, bringing their dual meet season record to 5-1.

The Sharks and Tazs have a rich history. Five Taz board members broke off and started the Sharks in the early 1990’s once the original pool where Bertelsen Park is today couldn’t accommodate so many swimmers. Those who lived closer to Oak Ridge High stayed on Taz and those who lived closer to Ponderosa High swam for the new team, the Sierra Sharks.

Swimmers who graduated from high school this year were also recognized at the final home meet, an annual tradition called “senior send-off.”

“It was a little sad having it be the last meet at the CSD pool for many of our senior swimmers; it also means that we are nearing the end of the season,” head coach Jenn Soto said. “It was a great meet for many reasons. We saw many improvements in our dives, turns and stroke techniques in all of our races. When swimmers show up to practice and work hard it shows at meets, which is what we love to see.”

This Saturday the team will travel to Sacramento to compete against the Park Terrace Penguins.

“We need to focus on our biggest rival dual meet against Park Terrace,” Soto continued. “We will start a slow taper at practices to prepare.”

The team will cap the regular season with the three-day Meet of Champions, or Champs, the weekend of July 21, when all teams in the Suburban Swim League compete in a three-day swim meet at Sierra College in Rocklin.

For more information visit edhtaz.org. See Scoreboard for Saturday’s Taz high point earners.

4 SHARES Share Tweet