Terrific run ends for All-Stars

ALAMEDA — El Dorado Hills effort to come back from down four runs in the third inning came up just short, as they lost to Morada 9-8 in extra innings on Monday.

The El Dorado Hills All-Stars battled back multiple times after Morada took the lead, but could never get over the hump. Morada eventually took the lead for good when they stole home in the eighth inning.

“It was just too little too late,” said Head Coach Jim Bazor. “We had a few times we could have shut them down, but we allowed them to get back in, one run ahead. We’d battle back and we’d be in a position to win it. We just couldn’t get that little bit extra to keep us going.”

The All-Stars nearly walked off with the win in the bottom of the sixth inning, after they tied the score on RBI singles by Blake Jacobs, Carson Nichols and Jackson Westbrook.

With pinch-runner Christian Cochran on third, Matthew Oseguera attempted a bunt to score the winning run. But the bunt went straight to the pitcher, who threw home hitting Cochran in the back and knocking him down. In a scramble for the ball the runner was eventually called out, essentially ending their comeback bid.

“I had a runner in scoring position, so I called for a delayed suicide squeeze play,” Coach Bazor said. “Cochran got caught in a run-down, and he had home plate to win it. There was a chaotic play at the plate, and he ended up being called out.”

El Dorado Hills had 18 hits in the game. Blake Jacobs went 5-for-5, scored four runs and had one RBI. Joe Carroll was 3-for-5 — including his extra-innings homer in the seventh that tied the game — scored twice and collected two RBIs. Matthew Oseguera was 3-for-4, Jackson Westbrook 2-for-3 with two RBIs and Quintin Reynold 1-for-3 with two runs driven home.

Jenner Howard, Carroll and Westbrook combined to give up seven hits to Morada while walking six and striking out a total of 14 batters. Serving in middle relief, Howard pitched four and two-thirds innings, gave up two earned runs on three hits and one walk while striking out 10 on 90 pitches for the All-Stars.

But it was the big hit in the top of the third inning that put El Dorado Hills behind early. Morada scored four runs in the inning courtesy of three walks a sacrifice fly and and 3-run home run by their power hitter Blake Molen, giving the the all-stars from Fresno a 5-1 lead.

“It was what a great ride,” said Coach Bazor. “Man, these kids just did not quit, and that was the most impressive thing coming out down here. For that, I am a proud coach.”

