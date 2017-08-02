Terrific run ends for EDH 12s

Comebacks, rallies and heartbreak

ALAMEDA — El Dorado Hills effort to come back from down four runs in the third inning came up just short in a 9-8 loss to Morada in extra innings Monday.

The EDH All-Stars battled back multiple times after Morada took the lead, but could never get over the hump. Morada took the lead for good when they stole home in the eighth inning.

“It was just too little too late,” said EDH coach Jim Bazor. “We had a few times we could have shut them down, but we allowed them to get back in, one run ahead. We’d battle back and we’d be in a position to win it. We just couldn’t get that little bit extra to keep us going.”

The All-Stars nearly grabbed the win in the bottom of the sixth inning, after they tied the score on RBI singles by Blake Jacobs, Carson Nichols and Jackson Westbrook.

With pinch-runner Christian Cochran on third, Matthew Oseguera’s attempted bunt to score the winning run went straight to the pitcher, who threw home — hitting Cochran in the back and knocking him down. In a scramble for the ball, Cochran was eventually called out, denying EDH the walk-off victory.

“I had a runner in scoring position, so I called for a delayed suicide squeeze play,” coach Bazor said. “Cochran got caught in a run-down, and he had home plate to win it. There was a chaotic play at the plate, and he ended up being called out.”

In the seventh with its season on the line, Carroll’s home run sent the game to the eighth.

El Dorado Hills had 18 hits in the game. Jacobs went 5-for-5, scored four runs and had one RBI. Joe Carroll was 3-for-5, scored twice and collected two RBIs. Oseguera was 3-for-4, Westbrook 2-for-3 with two RBIs and Quintin Reynolds drove in 2 runs.

Jenner Howard (10 strikeouts), Carroll and Westbrook combined to give up seven hits to Morada while walking six. Serving in middle relief, Howard threw 90 pitches over four and two-thirds innings.

The big hit in the top of the third inning that put EDH behind was a 3-run home run by their power hitter Blake Molen, giving the the Fresno squad a 5-1 lead.

“It was a great ride,” said coach Bazor. “Man, these kids just did not quit, and that was the most impressive thing coming out down here. For that, I am a proud coach.”

El Dorado Hills 6, Canyon Creek 11

ALAMEDA — El Dorado Hills All-Stars fell behind early and couldn’t come back in a 11-6 loss to Canyon Creek on Sunday evening.

Canyon Creek captured the lead in the first inning on a two-out homer to take a 3-0 advantage. They added another six runs in the third to take a 9-0 lead, proving too much for EDH to come back from.

“We just gave up too many errors and left too many of our guys on base,” coach Bazor said. “We will make adjustments … there is no quit on this team.”

The All-Stars scored three runs in the bottom of the third on Carroll’s homer and a single by Nichols. EDH added two more runs in the fifth on RBI singles by Carroll and Oseguera.

Carroll finished the game going 2-for-3, with three RBIs and one run scored, and Dylan Warren was 2-for-2 with two runs scored. Reese Catchings, Jacobs and Oseguera each had one hit and one RBI on the evening.

The All-Stars used four pitchers against Canyon Creek, surrendering 10 hits and four walks, and recorded nine strikeouts. Offensively, EDH collected nine hits.

