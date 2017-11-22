Trojans trounce Jaguars, advance to semi-final game

rojan defenders Nate Otto, No. 34, Sam Sanders and Nathan Addleman converge on Jaguar running back Mason Medrano. The trio of defenders finished the game with 18 tackles. Village Life photo by Mark Studyvin

Oak Ridge High School’s football program depth was on full display in the dismantling of Gregori High School with a 49-14 second-round playoff victory.

Oak Ridge Trojan quarterbacks threw passes to eight different receivers and utilized six running backs as the offense amassed 467 yards of offense. On the other side of the ball 14 defenders finished with tackles racking up a team-total of 42, four quarterback sacks and an interception for a touchdown.

The Trojans were so enthusiastic about showing off all its weapons, that two players with the same number were not just on the same sideline, but also on the field at the same time, twice.

That’s just how deep this Oak Ridge football team has become this season. It’s also stacked with diverse talent.

Justin Poerio caught three touchdowns, gained 59 yards on seven jet sweeps, threw one pass for 33 yards, sacked the Jaguar quarterback, kicked four extra-points and punted once.

“We just wanted to make a statement, and show that we’re a big, physical team and we’re going to smack them in the mouth right as we come out,” said Poerio. “We were trying to have a balanced run and pass game. But we just called plays that got me open, and it worked. The O-line was dominant against this team.”

Nathan Addleman rushed for 75 yards on 14 carries and sacked the QB twice, while Avant Jacobs scored a touchdown on both offense and defense.

“We had some unfortunate injuries to some guys so I had to step in,” said Addleman. “I was given the opportunity to step in and be that next guy. A lot of credit goes to the offensive line and all of the coaches. They gave me the holes and I just try to run through them as hards as I can.”

With the game still in doubt at 7-7 late in the first quarter, Poerio sparked the Trojans to a 35-point run putting away the winners of the Modesto Metro Conference. Near midfield the senior wide receiver took a hand-off in the backfield and connected with Braedan Anderson on a 33-yard halfback option pass. Later in the drive Poerio scored on a fourth-down pass from Matt Jenner.

Jenner is in only his second game of the season as the starting quarterback in place of the injured Marco Baldacchino. He threw five touchdowns — three to Poerio and two to his tight end Austin Jarrard — on 12 of 17 passes for 177 yards and ran for 30 additional yards on 12 carries.

“Our line provided me with great time,” said Jenner. “They had one of the best blocking games they’ve had all year. Our receivers did a great job of getting open and made some incredible catches. They made it happen. I just put the ball where it needed to be and they made plays on it.”

Oak Ridge’s ground attack racked up 227 yards of rushing with Addleman sharing the load with Davin Simmons who tallied 46 yards on nine carries and Avant Jacobs ran five times for 19 yards and a one-yard touchdown plunge.

Jacobs also intercepted the quarterback for the second game in a row, this one for a touchdown late in the game to ice Gregori and handing the Jaguars its first loss of the season.

The defense held the Jaguars to just 198 yards of offense with only 15 yards of rushing. The Trojans’ defense was led by linebacker Nate Otto tallying eight tackles, while defensive linemen Eli Otero recorded six tackles and 1.5 sacks.

“Most of the time it’s about studying them,” said Otero. “One of our keys this week was dominating the line of scrimmage. They tried a lot of things against us and it just wasn’t working. 11-and-0 is 11-and-0, but at the same time they weren’t playing SFL (Sierra Foothill League) teams.”

With the victory the Trojans will host the semi-finals of the 2017 CIF Sacramento-Joaquin Section Football Playoff Bracket of the Division I tournament against St. Mary’s of Stockton on Friday, Nov. 24 at 7 p.m.

The St. Mary’s Rams are 10-2 overall and finished the regular season 5-0 in the Tri-City Athletic League. The Trojans and Rams faced each other last year in the semi-finals of the section tournament with the St. Mary’s punishing Oak Ridge 61-21.

“Last year we played them and got blown out,” Addleman said. “So, we’re really looking for redemption this year. They’re coming here this time, and we’re going to put it to them.”

In the other semi-final game of the bracket the Folsom Bulldogs will square off against the Jesuit Marauders with the finals to be held at Sacramento State University on Dec. 2 at 1 p.m. or 7:30 p.m.

