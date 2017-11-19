Volleyball: Troy wins one, loses one

The Oak Ridge High School varsity volleyball team celebrates after its victory over Palo Alto. Courtesy photo

The Oak Ridge High School varsity volleyball squad fell to the Burlingame Panthers Saturday, just a few days after a thrilling 3-2 win over Palo Alto.

On Nov. 15 the Trojans ended the Palo Alto Vikings’ season with set scores of 25-27, 25-18, 25-15, 27-25 and 15-10.

Emily Gillingham led the team with 21 kills, Gracie Rowland scored 14 and Madison Hurst connected 12. Madison Shields racked up 37 digs. Grace Wegmann tallied 34 assists and Madison Hurst 22 assists.

“I am so proud of the girls and the way they competed last night,” said Oak Ridge head coach Patrick Sanders. “Palo Alto was an extremely strong team. To go on the road and battle through a tough match showed a lot about the character of our girls.”

The Trojans took its three sets in convincing fashion, but had to fight through the first and fourth sets to force extra-point sets against what coach Sanders referred to as a scrappy team.

Oak Ridge jumped out to an 8-2 lead in the second set and a 10-4 lead in the third set and was never threatened in either game.

It was a different story Saturday at Burlingame High School. The Trojans faced the No. 12-seeded Panthers, who won in four sets — 25-22, 23-25, 30-32, 28-30.

The ORHS varsity squad’s season record is 22-9 overall, 11-1 in league play.

