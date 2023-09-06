Chuck Huebner poses in his vineyard with his new book "On The Road Again," a collection of stories detailing his life as a veteran and member of the Secret Service, among other professions. Village Life photo by Isaac Streeter
Chuck Huebner, 79, has dedicated his life to his country. The result of 40 years of service between various military branches and government departments resulted in a lifetime of stories recently published as “On The Road Again.”
The book is chock-full of firsthand accounts of adventure. Growing up as a farm boy in upstate New York, flying in fighter jets during Vietnam, driving Pope John Paul II in Alaska and getting accused of being the Zodiac Killer are just the tip of the iceberg.
“My friends, relatives and I would tell stories from over the years,” Huebner said. “Someone told me ‘you ought to write a book’.”
After years of hearing the comment, the Cameron Park resident finally put his words on the page. “On The Road Again” is the result of five years of work, beginning in 2018 and completed in May 2023.
“Mostly I did it for family and friends (to preserve) my history,” Huebner said about his motivation for writing the book. “(It contains) a lot of things I never talked about much … I had to do a lot of research. I had no notes; it was just all from memory.”
The name of the book itself is inspired by a story from his time alongside President Reagan. After joining the Secret Service and serving at a location in Portland, Ore., Huebner was assigned to then Gov. Reagan’s security detail during the 1980 election.
Country music artist Willie Nelson had released the song “On The Road Again” in the same year and Reagan was a big fan, according to Huebner. It became tradition for the pilot of their plane to play Nelson’s song after taking off from cities along the campaign trail.
His book was made possible through Barnes and Noble’s self-publishing service B&N Press and is available for purchase at Barnesandnoble.com.
Huebner's wife, Karyn, served as the book’s editor and is listed on Barnes and Noble’s website as the author, something that makes Huebner laugh. He also cited the availability of the internet as well as the public nature of the presidency as his saving grace when piecing together his stories.
“You can go on the internet and put in just a general concept like ‘President Reagan, Grenada’ and you’ll come up with a whole list of (resources),” Hueber said.
Now that his book is complete — all 459 pages of it — Huebner has begun his newest project in retirement, home winemaking. He currently is the mentor coordinator of the El Dorado Home Winemakers Club and tends to his own vineyard, conveniently located in his front yard.
