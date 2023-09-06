Huebner

Chuck Huebner poses in his vineyard with his new book "On The Road Again," a collection of stories detailing his life as a veteran and member of the Secret Service, among other professions. Village Life photo by Isaac Streeter

 Isaac Streeter

Chuck Huebner, 79, has dedicated his life to his country. The result of 40 years of service between various military branches and government departments resulted in a lifetime of stories recently published as “On The Road Again.” 

The book is chock-full of firsthand accounts of adventure. Growing up as a farm boy in upstate New York, flying in fighter jets during Vietnam, driving Pope John Paul II in Alaska and getting accused of being the Zodiac Killer are just the tip of the iceberg.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.