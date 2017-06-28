Get lost in beauty on this property

The road to this Lost Horizon home can be found just off Latrobe Road in the Shingle Springs ZIP code. What can feel like a journey the first time really isn’t. Just moments off the main road, this amazing property has so much to offer.

With 73-plus acres (currently a working cattle ranch), the perimeters have all been cross-fenced and the property offers two year-round ponds. At the top of Lost Horizon is a massive platform for parking and plenty of turnaround space, which can be rare for homes offering spectacular views and so close to the Cosumnes River.

Arriving at the front door, guests are able see straight through to the amazing backyard views. This beautifully appointed home is full of large windows to bring in the outdoors. Perfectly situated on the property to capture the essence of the location and sunsets, the floor plan of the home flows from one room to the next.

Exceptional tile flooring throughout the entertaining portions of the home and bathrooms keep a consistent stylish feel while the bedrooms and office are carpeted. The massive kitchen is an entertainer’s delight and brings the term “open concept” to a new height. Beautiful cabinetry with an abundance of storage, a pantry with extra large shelving and spacing, an oversized island, raised ceiling and recessed lighting give the feel of an even larger space. A large seating area faces the kitchen and flows over to the family room. All this allows for large crowds to gather and visit while taking in the spectacular views.

The bedrooms are all oversized, allowing room for either sitting areas, desks or music interests, and have been strategically placed with the master bedroom isolated from two of the other bedrooms and the fourth bedroom set off in its own space with a private bath and entrance. As would be expected in such a lovely custom home the master bedroom is spectacular — from the bed where you can see forever to the sitting room that is a calming oasis.

The home’s office features an abundance of custom cabinetry and two desk spaces and is fully functional with high-speed internet access.

The back of the home, almost completely covered with beautiful stamped concrete, has the million-dollar view of the Cosumnes River. You can hear the roar of the river; you are that close. The property offers 2,500 feet of river frontage and has a beach and campground area for visitors with electricity available.

Trails have been cut for short walks down to cool off or just for some quiet time. There are even dirt bike trials available. There is also a well-maintained horse arena that could be converted to a helipad. Work is continually being done on this pristine property; currently a retaining wall is being set for the extension of the backyard to prevent erosion and secure the drop should someone decide to build an in-ground pool in that location.

The oversized garage has been built to store a professional ski boat and tower plus large trucks.

