Hilltop home has space for whole family

When guests come to the door at 5500 Prairie Loop, keep them waiting for a minute or two so they can soak up the beautiful foothill scenery all around.

This custom, four-bedroom home on more than 10 acres in Greenstone Country, just west of Placerville, overlooks Indian Creek Reservoir and offers a spectacular 360-degree view. The hilltop property has a quiet air about it and the new owners might find their guests taking a loop around the home before they set foot inside.

Once in … they might want to become permanent houseguests. The landscaped front entrance leads to a dark-wood front door that opens into a well-lit, spacious entry. To the right is the dining room and to the left is an office space. Take a few more steps inside and the true grandeur of this home shines through — tall ceilings, a wall of windows/patio doors and a gorgeous fireplace flanked by built-in cabinets make the home’s great room a luxurious space you won’t want to leave. The room also has a wet bar with a wine fridge and plenty of storage for all the items needed to throw a spirited party — indoors or out.

The back patio is covered, making it a great place for entertaining all year round.

The kitchen boasts granite countertops, bar seating and a large center island with a vegetable sink. Prepare your meals on the six-burner stove or the nearby oven. The kitchen also has a built-in microwave and a walk-in pantry. Enjoy breakfast in the well-lit nook, which also has a door leading out to the patio that overlooks the reservoir.

The master bedroom is a retreat of its own with a fireplace and patio access. The adjoining master bathroom has large closets and plenty of storage for all his/her needs. The master bath also has two sinks, a large soaking tub and walk-in shower with multiple shower heads.

Two more bedrooms downstairs, each with great views, share a bathroom. Upstairs, another room is perfect for just about anything — guest suite, man cave, craft room, play room … the possibilities are endless. The large room has a full bathroom, two closets and attic access. It also features a large patio — another great place to take in the view.

“It’s ideal for extended family,” said Realtor Marguerite Crespillo.

The paved circular driveway in front of the home connects with the four-car garage that offers ample space for vehicles and boat parking — the fourth bay of the garage is 32 feet deep — plus workspace for those who love to tinker. The garage door leading into the home opens into a spacious laundry room with a half-bath.

Outside, the unimproved property provides more opportunity for the new owners — leave it open space, test out your green thumb or add horse corrals.

Greenstone Country offers trails, a horse arena, tennis courts and an activity center. The community close to Highway 50 also has three lakes for swimming and fishing.

Interested in this property? Contact Crespillo at (916) 996-3777.