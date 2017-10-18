Large El Dorado Hills home has lovely view

Contact Debi Ambroff at (916) 425-9930 or [email protected] to learn more about this home at 1506 Bolivar Court in El Dorado Hills.

Spacious rooms and a stunning lake view make this three-story El Dorado Hills home a must-see.

The impressive entrance, with its two-story brick columns, manicured hedges and a beautiful front door, opens into a home where large parties, family gatherings and other events can take place with ease. The well-lit grand room has high ceilings, chandeliers and many windows showcasing the lake view. Guests can also gather around one of the home’s fireplaces, next to the glass coffee table that’s built into the floor and overlooks the spa below or on the deck where Folsom Lake glistens in the distance.

The gourmet kitchen down the hall has granite countertops and an island with a built-in sink, ample cabinets and counter space plus a pantry closet, dual dishwashers and a gas range. The kitchen shares space with a family room that has another fireplace as well as deck access. Rounding out this central level are a full bathroom with gorgeous granite features and an office with built-in cabinetry.

Upstairs everyone can take rest. At the top of the stairs is a room loft. A nearby guest suite has a full bath and two more bedrooms share another full bath. All three rooms have back patio access. The master bedroom at the end of the hall has patios overlooking both the front and back yards, a fireplace and high ceilings that make it fell palatial. The adjoining master bathroom has a spa tub, dual sinks and a large closet.

Downstairs from the main level could be classified as a complete home in of itself. It boasts a large living room with multiple patio doors, a full kitchen, a built-in bar and two bedrooms that share a full bathroom. This home has multi-generational appeal.

The home’s interior features stone columns, extensive use of marble and granite as well as fine finishes and specialty light fixtures.

The backyard offers a tranquil retreat with a water feature running from the spa into the pool, which has its own waterfalls. An outdoor kitchen and well-kept lawn add more ambiance to the space.

Other property features include a three-car garage (attached), gated driveway and driveway fountain. The home, built in 1983 and updated over the last decade, is in the Lake Hills Estates neighborhood and has CC&Rs. It’s in the Rescue Union School District and the El Dorado Union High School District.

Interested in this property? Contact Debi Ambroff at (916) 425-9930 or [email protected]