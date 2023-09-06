Enjoy impeccable views from this beautiful ranch located on a private, secluded hilltop in the Sierra Nevada foothills.
The home was built on 19.54 acres in 1979, remodeled and expanded in 1993 and is a large-scale example of a traditional western ranch house with an expansive floor plan, open balcony, hardwood floors, two outdoor dining patios, a gazebo and rustic interior and exterior finishes.
Lovely landscaping leads to the home’s custom front door. Entertain guests in the great room, which boasts windows that bathe the space in natural light, a gas log fireplace constructed with fossilized rock, a 22-foot vaulted ceiling and back deck access.
Chefs will love the updated kitchen with granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, an eight-burner gas range with hood, dining bar and an abundance of cabinetry plus a pantry cabinet. Adjacent to the kitchen is a formal dining area with a charming chandelier.
To the left of the formal dining area there is an office with built in cabinetry. The home has three bedrooms and two full bathrooms downstairs as well as a laundry room with storage and a sink.
Upstairs is the primary bedroom featuring high ceilings, a luxury light fixture and sitting area. The side door leads to the private balcony that connects to the bonus room above the detached garage, which could be used as a home gym, art studio or hobby/craft space.The suite’s bathroom offers relaxation in the jetted tub and also has a stall shower and dual sinks plus access to the spacious walk-in closet.
In addition to the main house, the property includes a three-stall barn (renovated in 2010) with a tack room and second story storage. The acreage has two to three additional building sites, a fenced corral, acreage for vineyards or other crops and fenced pastures and garden. The ranch’s other permanent fixtures include three 500-gallon propane tanks, a commercial-grade propane generator and a 1,500-gallon below-ground, cement water storage tank and its own well. The property is self-sustainable and can operate independent of the grid in an emergency for several weeks or indefinitely with adequate propane gas supply.
The property’s hilltop location provides spectacular views of sunsets over the Sacramento Valley horizon in the west and sunrises over the Sierra Nevada to the east. Its elevation of approximately 2,300 feet provides the ideal climate necessary to support a variety of commercial crops, vineyards or livestock and an abundance of trees. From the deck, watch the local wildlife. The area was inhabited by Native Americans into the 19thcentury and the occasional arrowhead, cooking utensil or grinding rock can still be found. The property has a small creek and a dam reputedly built by Chinese immigrant miners during the Gold Rush.
Interested in a tour of this High Lonesome Trail property in Placerville?Contact Realtor Marilyn Goff at (530) 672-4530 or visitmarilyngoff.com.
