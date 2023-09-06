High Lonesome

Interested in a tour of this High Lonesome Trail property in Placerville? Contact Realtor Marilyn Goff at (530) 672-4530 or visit marilyngoff.com.

 Martin Beebee

Enjoy impeccable views from this beautiful ranch located on a private, secluded hilltop in the Sierra Nevada foothills.

The home was built on 19.54 acres in 1979, remodeled and expanded in 1993 and is a large-scale example of a traditional western ranch house with an expansive floor plan, open balcony, hardwood floors, two outdoor dining patios, a gazebo and rustic interior and exterior finishes.

