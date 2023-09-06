Sept. 7
El Dorado Hills Town Center hosts the final Live on the Boulevard free concert featuring Uptown Funk. Set up begins at 5:30 p.m. For more information visit edhtowncenter.com.
The Shingle Springs-Cameron Park Chamber of Commerce hosts a mixer at Blissful Gardens Care, 5:30-7:30 p.m. at 4120 Product Drive in Cameron Park.
El Dorado Musical Theatre’s High Voltage group presents Back to Broadway, 7 p.m. at Harris Center for the Arts in Folsom. For tickets and more information call (916) 608-6888 or visit harriscenter.net.
Sept. 9
Author Erin Dealey will sign and discuss her book “Christmas Ahoy,” 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Face in a Book in El Dorado Hills Town Center. For more information visit getyourfaceinabook.com.
Elks Lodge No. 1712 and the Shingle Springs-Cameron Park Chamber of Commerce present a Chico’s Off The Rack Fashion Show & Luncheon, a fundraiser benefiting local foster children, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the lodge, 3821 Quest Court in Shingle Springs. For tickets and more information contact Angela Honoroff at ahonoroff@sbcglobal.net or (916) 804-3013.
The El Dorado Hills Brewfest takes place 3-7 p.m. at Village Green at Serrano. Enjoy tastings from 40+ craft breweries, cideries, wineries and more. For tickets and more information visit eldoradohillsbrewfest.org.
Sept. 13
UCCE Master Gardeners of El Dorado County hosts Pumpkins and Gourds, 9 a.m. to noon at the Cameron Park Community Center. Learn about the different varieties of pumpkins and gourds, how to plant, care for and harvest. Register at surveys.ucanr.edu/survey.cfm?surveynumber=41235.
The El Dorado Hills Chamber of Commerce hosts a business blender at Wells Fargo at Sienna Ridge, 5:30-7:30 p.m. RSVP by calling (916) 933-1335 or online at eldoradohillschamber.org.
Join the Shingle Springs-Cameron Park Chamber of Commerce in celebrating a ribbon cutting at With Purpose, a life coaching, medication and hypnosis center, 5:30-7:30 p.m. at 4100 Cameron Park Drive, Suite 106, Cameron Park.
Sept. 15
The Sierra Renaissance Society presents Gold Rush History Through Music by Alan Fuller, 1-2:30 p.m. at the Mother Lode Lions Hall in Diamond Springs. Admission is free for members; public invited to attend two meetings per year free. The Sierra Renaissance Society of El Dorado County is dedicated to lifelong learning and hosts presentations and workshops throughout the year. For more information visit srsedc.org.
Sept. 16
The El Dorado Hills Community Services District hosts the EDH Summerfest, 4-9:30 p.m. in Community Park. Enjoy live entertainment, games and rides, a petting zoo, rock wall, beer and wine garden and more. For more information visit edhcsd.org.
Sept. 18
Vitalant will host an El Dorado Hills community blood drive. noon to 4:30 p.m. with the Bloodmobile located in the parking lot near the baseball fields at the EDH Community Services District, 1021 Harvard Way. Make an appointment at donors.vitalant.org and use blood drive code SMFM019 or call (877) 258-4825 and mention the same code. Walk-ins will be accommodated if space allows.
Sept. 21
The Cameron Park Community Services District hosts a Park Pop-Up event, 4:30-6 p.m. at Christa McAuliffe Park. Staff will welcome participants of all ages and abilities to join us for games, crafts and socializing.
